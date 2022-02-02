Woman run over with her own car during carjacking at Costco, New Orleans police say

A woman was run over and knocked unconscious when a thief took off in her vehicle as she filled up at a Costco gas station this week, according to New Orleans police.

The carjacking occurred Tuesday, Feb. 1, at the Costco on South Carrollton Avenue, authorities said.

The woman, who wasn’t named, was pumping gas on the passenger side of her vehicle when an unknown suspect slid in on the driver’s side and started to drive away, according to police. She tried clinging to the car as the thief sped off, police said, and was rolled over.

The suspect continued driving away in the victim’s car, police said.

Authorities said the woman was unconscious and taken to a hospital with injuries to her arm and face, according to authorities. Her condition wasn’t known as of Wednesday, Feb. 2.

The incident unfolded one day before New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson were set to hold a news conference addressing a rise in violent crimes plaguing the city, according to Nola.com.

Carjackings have jumped 160% since 2019, the news outlet reported, citing police crime data. New Orleans was also among several U.S. cities that saw a “COVID crime wave” during the pandemic, including a spike in reported homicides.

Authorities said Tuesday’s incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call New Orleans police detectives at 504-658-6020.

Teen steals police car and leads cops on 130-mph chase in Louisiana, authorities say

Birthday card arrives empty after USPS worker steals Costco, Amazon cards, feds say

Carjacking suspect gets stuck in mud after ramming patrol car, Washington police say