Woman run over by pedal bar in downtown Detroit, police say

A woman was sent to the hospital after being run over by a pedal bar in downtown Detroit, according to Detroit police officials.

Officials believe the woman was in her mid-20s and got run over by The Michigan Pedaler outside Comerica Park after becoming separated from the pedal bar and falling underneath it, according to WDIV-TV (Channel 4).

The woman went to the hospital for non-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said the incident is under investigation.

