Woman run over in Tampa while pushing great-granddaughter in stroller dies

An 80-year-old woman who was run over while pushing her 3-year-old great-granddaughter in a stroller earlier this week has died, Tampa police reported on Thursday.

Police said the woman died at a local hospital Thursday afternoon. The woman and the girl were both trapped under a car after the driver ran them over in a parking lot on Sunday. The girl is improving and is expected to survive, police said.

Police have not publicly released the name of any of the people involved, including the driver. Police said on Thursday that an investigation is ongoing and that the driver could face civil citations.

“The Tampa Police Department would like to remind all drivers to be especially careful this week around the holiday season,” the agency said in a news release. “Please ensure that you are keeping a close eye out for pedestrians when driving through busy shopping center parking lots or residential areas with children out of school for the holidays.”

The woman and child were run over at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Arbour Ponds Apartments at 2901 N Dale Mabry Highway as the woman returned from the grocery store, police said.

A 23-year-old behind the wheel of a 2006 Toyota Corolla later told police that he didn’t see the pair as he backed out of a parking space.

Neighbors used a hydraulic jack to raise the car slightly before Tampa police and Tampa Fire Rescue arrived and got the woman and girl out from under the car.