Woman running across Arlington street dies when she is struck by car, authorities say

A woman running across a street in Arlington died on Saturday night when she was struck by car driven by a man, police said.

The 32-year-old pedestrian died about 11 p.m. in the 400 block of North Collins Street, Arlington police said. She did not have the right of way, police said.

A Chrysler 300 that was northbound on Collins struck the woman as she ran across that street, police said.

The woman died at the scene. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office had not released her name.

Police said that the account of the death came from witnesses and a review of surveillance video.

The car’s driver stayed at the scene, and the death was not criminal, police suggested.