Woman escapes Cobb County courthouse, hides in storm drain, police say

First responders spent hours looking through storm drains Thursday afternoon.

A woman ran out of mental health court in the Cobb County Courthouse after the judge ordered her to go to jail Thursday morning.

When she got outside, she removed a manhole cover and jumped into a storm drain.

Marietta Police, Cobb Police, and fire rescue helped deputies track the woman down.

Her name is Laytosha Virgil

She was out on bond for Felony shopping.

