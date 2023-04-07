Woman escapes Cobb County courthouse, hides in storm drain, police say
First responders spent hours looking through storm drains Thursday afternoon.
A woman ran out of mental health court in the Cobb County Courthouse after the judge ordered her to go to jail Thursday morning.
When she got outside, she removed a manhole cover and jumped into a storm drain.
Marietta Police, Cobb Police, and fire rescue helped deputies track the woman down.
Her name is Laytosha Virgil
She was out on bond for Felony shopping.
