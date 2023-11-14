Woman runs down neighbor with car in Clovis, police say. She also used pepper spray

A woman was under arrest on suspicion of attempted homicide Tuesday after using her car to strike a neighbor following an argument, Clovis police said.

A 23-year-old Clovis woman got into the argument with a neighbor near Minnewawa Avenue and Ninth Street around 4 p.m. Monday, police said.

The neighbor’s boyfriend arrived before the 23-year-old used pepper spray on the couple, police said.

Witnesses told police the woman initially drove away from the scene near Old Town Clovis before making a U-turn and swerving to strike the neighbor, who was on foot, police said.

The car was moving at a high rate of speed when it struck the neighbor, police said. She was transported to an area hospital with major injuries, police said, but was in stable condition and recovering on Tuesday.

Clovis police released this image of a car they said was used by a woman to strike her neighbor after the two were in an argument on Monday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Officers tracked the driver down about five minutes after the crash in a white Chevrolet Camaro with damage near the headlight on the driver’s side, police said.

The driver remained in custody on Tuesday in lieu of $501,000 in bail, Fresno County Jail records show.

She also had an outstanding warrant for possession of a narcotic other than marijuana in a case from 2022, records show.