Woman runs up on Hartford officers, tries to stab detective, police say

A woman who police said tried to stab a Hartford detective faces an attempted murder charge.

A video shows a woman police said is Sheila Calderon sneakily running up on officers standing in a circle talking on Taylor Drive Tuesday. Her arm outstretched, she tried to stab the detective with a large knife in the head and neck, they said.

The detective saw her coming at the last second and was able to disarm her, police said.

Calderon, 40, who lives on the street, was charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault and criminal attempt to commit assault on a police officer.

The incident happened shortly before 10:10 p.m. Tuesday. Members of the Hartford Police Regional Auto Theft Task Force were having a recovered stolen car towed from the street in front of 32 Taylor Drive.

Police said the woman wasn’t involved with the stolen car.

