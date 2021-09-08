Woman runs over husband during argument before calling 911, Oklahoma cops say

A woman was arrested early Wednesday after injuring her husband in an argument that turned violent, Tulsa police said.

Lacey Maxwell called 911 around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and told dispatchers she ran over her husband outside their home, police said. Firefighters performed life-saving measures on the husband and he was taken to the hospital, where he was rushed into surgery for non-disclosed injuries, according to police.

Officers have not given an update on the husband’s condition.

“After investigating, officers learned Maxwell and her husband have a history of domestic violence, with Maxwell typically being the aggressor,” Tulsa police said in a news release.

Witnesses also told officers that the woman has previously threatened her husband’s life, police said.

Maxwell was charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Jail records show she was booked into the Tulsa County jail at 4:11 a.m. and is being held on a $500,000 surety bond.

She is due in court Monday.

Boyfriend charged in deaths of teacher and her 11-year-old daughter, Missouri cops say

Mom kills estranged husband who attacked as she readied kids for school, Texas cops say

Wife sets sleeping husband on fire after talk of ending marriage, Wisconsin cops say