Woman runs over and kills boyfriend on interstate after argument in Alabama, cops say

A man is dead after being hit by a car in coastal Alabama, and authorities say his girlfriend was behind the wheel.

Johana Suarez was arrested on a murder charge March 6 after she’s accused of intentionally running over her boyfriend as he walked along Interstate 10 in Mobile County, Alabama, multiple news outlets reported, citing sheriff’s office officials.

Henry Hernandez died at the scene, according to WPMI. Deputies said the couple had been arguing before the crash.

“All the airbags were deployed in the vehicle, so we’ll be able to get a lot of information from the vehicle once the computers download it as far as you know, the speed, impact ...” Captain Paul Burch told the news station.

McClatchy News reached out to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, March 7, and was awaiting a response.

Hernandez exited the car with his belongings after the argument and began walking eastbound on I-10, WALA reported, citing police. Suarez drove off but turned the car around to head west in the eastbound lanes, hitting her boyfriend head-on.

The couple was traveling from Miami to California but got turned around after spending the night in Mississippi, according to the news station.

Police arrested Suarez at the scene, and she was booked into Metro Jail where she remained as of Monday, March 7, online records show.

