Woman runs over and kills her boyfriend during an argument, Arizona police say

A 51-year-old woman accused of running over and killing her boyfriend during an argument faces a second-degree murder charge, Arizona police reported.

Officers responding to reports of a collision at 8:38 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, found a 59-year-old man lying near the street with severe injuries, Casa Grande police said in a news release.

The man was flown to a hospital, where he died, police said.

An investigation determined Shelly Shears of Casa Grande, who was found nearby, had been arguing with her boyfriend before she hit him with her vehicle, the release said.

An investigation into the death continues.

Casa Grande is a city of 60,000 people about 50 miles south of Phoenix.

