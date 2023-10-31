Woman safe after Wayne County abduction

WOOSTER TOWNSHIP — Three suspects are in custody after taking a woman against her will in Wooster Township, shooting at a witness and fleeing the area to Kentucky early Tuesday morning.

According to a release from the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 4000 block of Canal Road at about 1:46 a.m. Tuesday for a report of suspicious activity.

Investigators discovered a 24-year-old female was forced into a vehicle with three other people.

A witness tried to stop the vehicle as it fled. Multiple shots were fired from the suspect's vehicle, which caused the witness to stop pursuit.

Multiple agencies, including the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Wooster and Orrville police departments, joined in efforts to locate the vehicle.

The Kentucky State Police were notified as the investigation continued.

At about 9:08 a.m., Kentucky State Police located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. The victim was found safe, having suffered minor injuries, according to the release.

Three suspects were taken into custody. A handgun was recovered from the vehicle, according to the news release.

Charges are pending against the suspects.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Woman rescued in Kentucky after being taken from Wooster Township