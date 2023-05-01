Woman who said her baby died while co-sleeping now charged with murder, Ga. police say

A Spalding County woman now faces murder charges after her four-month-old son died.

31-year-old Nakia Cloud initially faced child cruelty charges, but Griffin police have now charged her with murder after the child died in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

The parents initially told police they were co-sleeping with the baby. Investigators say an autopsy showed evidence of an “impact injury” and the baby did not die of natural causes.

The child’s father, Zachary Montgomery also faces child cruelty charges.

First responders rushed to Quilly Street Wednesday to try and save the baby but found the baby unresponsive when they arrived.

The baby was pronounced dead on the scene.

Cloud was also charged with tampering with evidence and making false statements and writings.

