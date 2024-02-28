Woman who said her fiancé fell on knife is given 22-year sentence for his death in western Wisconsin

A woman has received a 22-year sentence for stabbing her fiancé to death in her western Wisconsin home 1½ years ago.

Marian Smith, 55, of New Richmond, was sentenced Tuesday in St. Croix Circuit Court after pleading guilty to first-degree intentional homicide and resisting or obstructing police in connection with the death of Shaun Lewis, 48.

With credit for time in jail since her arrest, Smith is expected to serve roughly the first 1½ years of her term in prison and the balance on extended release.

According to court documents, Smith called 911 shortly after 6 a.m. on Aug. 27, 2022, sending police to the home in the 600 block of N. 2nd Street.

Officers and emergency medical personnel found Lewis on the floor "with what appeared to be multiple wounds," a statement from police read. He died at the scene.

The charges say Smith told law enforcement various accounts of what happened, including that Lewis fell on a knife as the two argued and pushed each other.

An autopsy conducted by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office concluded that Lewis died from a stab wound to his abdomen, the charges read. He also suffered a less serious stab wound to his chest.