A woman who said her friend 'shut down' Disney World Florida for her wedding party has gone viral after posting footage on TikTok

The TikTok has 4.3 million views. Lindsay Metselaar on TikTok

A TikTok purportedly filmed during a friend's wedding party at Disney World Florida has gone viral.

Posts from various accounts showed a DJ, buffet, and people dressed as Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

The creator told Insider the bride is a "Disney fanatic" and her wedding felt "insanely magical."

A TikTok showing what appears to be a wedding afterparty at Disney World Florida has gone viral, with the creator saying a couple "shut down" the resort to celebrate there.

On March 14, a TikToker and podcast host called Lindsey Metselaar posted a video with an on-screen caption that read, "My friend shut down Disney World for her wedding afterparty and it was the best thing ever."

The video has been viewed over 4.3 million times.

Metselaar's footage featured several clips showing people wearing Mickey Mouse headbands and dancing beside a big castle with a DJ playing nearby. She also filmed a large buffet which had hot dogs, cookies, and pastries.

The wedding buffet. Lindsey Metsalaar via TikTok.

Metselaar told Insider the afterparty, which she said started at 11 p.m. and had around 285 guests, was "insanely magical," adding, "We danced until 3 a.m. and no one wanted the night to end. It was unlike any wedding I've ever experienced."

Metselaar told Insider that as well as hiring the Magic Kingdom Park venue at Disney World Florida, they also had access Space Mountain, a space-themed rollercoaster ride located in the park. She said the ceremony itself took place at the Four Seasons in the Walt Disney Resort.

Many commenters under Metselaar's TikTok speculated about how much a wedding at Disney World would have cost.

One commenter suggested it must cost around "$250,000" while another wrote, "that must be 50 trillion dollars." One comment with 147,000 likes said, "We're in different tax brackets."

Story continues

According to the Disney World Florida website, customers can book out parts of the resort to host weddings and parties. It states that the Magic Kingdom Park section can accommodate up to 300 guests and can be reserved for a fee of $30,000. Wedding packages at the Four Seasons in the resort for over 50 people cost $209 per person, according to the website.

Other commenters said they were surprised by the large crowds of people that appeared to be dancing beside the castle.

"Everyone's worried about being too poor, I'm wondering how you KNOW this many people to invite!? What's y'alls social lives like," one comment with 5,000 likes said.

On Instagram, Metselaar posted a slideshow of pictures and videos she said were from the afterparty. They showed people dressed as Mickey and Minnie Mouse interacting with crowd members during what appeared to be a party and tagged a woman called Alexis James, who she said was the bride.

Screenshot from Alexis James' Instagram story Alexis James

James also posted a series of photos and videos on her Instagram story, showing her and several other people on a rollercoaster.

She also shared pictures from what appears to be a wedding ceremony on her feed, where she wore a ballgown style dress with a veil that had the words, "they lived happily ever after" written on it.

Metselaar told Insider that she and James have been friends since they were teenagers, and added, "She's always been a Disney fanatic! It was no question in anyone's mind that she would have her wedding at Disney."

Alexis James' wedding veil. Alex James via Instagram

As previously reported by Insider, some couples choose to get married at Disney world for a "fantasy" wedding experience. The resort allows couples and their guests to use multiple venues for the same event, go on rides, and skip queues for an additional fee. Disney World Florida did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Insider reached out to James for comment.

For more stories like this, check out coverage from Insider's Digital Culture team here.

Read the original article on Insider