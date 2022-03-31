Woman said man tried to extort her

Mar. 31—TRAVERSE CITY — A woman said a man tried to extort her after she sent him explicit photos on WhatsApp.

TCPD's Captain Jim Bussell said the man wanted the Traverse City woman to send him $500 in Apple gift cards or he threatened to send the photos and videos to the woman's friends, family and work email.

Bussell said that the woman reported the incident to police, but because it's nearly impossible for police to track and identify the man, nothing can be done on the case at the moment until something progresses, at which point TCPD would request charges for attempted extortion, which is a felony.

Police, Bussell said, would have to track the man back to his IP address and some of that data isn't stored by social media companies. Less than half the time, Bussell said, people like this man are actually in the United States. Police have been able to put a case together for those who they have been able to identify in the United States, he said.

Bussell also said these types of incidents are not uncommon because it's an effective way for people to illegally obtain money, and that he's seen this type of incident go on for 25 years. He said it used to be that people would send pictures or Polaroids via mail or exchange them in person before this type of occurrence moved onto digital media.

"I think, with the electronic equipment, it's just made it easier and the ability to carry out the threat easier and quicker. And, you're able to reach a lot more people, too," Bussell said.

