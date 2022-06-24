Woman who said she killed husband awaits federal sentencing

Jun. 24—A woman who pleaded guilty to shooting a man she called her "husband" is awaiting federal sentencing.

On Oct. 17, 2017, Jeremy Wayne Faglie was shot and killed by Keia Marie Beaver at their Hulbert home.

Beaver initially told authorities she drove Faglie to Northeastern Health System, claiming she accidentally shot him while loading a .22-caliber rifle. She said she awoke that morning and noticed the window in their truck had been broken, and Faglie told her to load the rifle.

Investigators were searching the couple's home when Beaver showed up at the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and claimed Faglie abused her that morning, and insisted the shooting was accidental. She claimed Faglie attacked her so she fired the gun to scare him.

Beaver was charged with second-degree murder, or an alternative count of first-degree manslaughter.

A judge found probable cause for charging Beaver with second-degree murder in April 2018. Local attorney B.J. Baker, who represented Beaver at the time, filed a request for evidentiary hearing and a motion seeking immunity from prosecution a month later. However, the case was set to move forward with a jury trial after the judge denied a motion to dismiss. Trial was postponed until May 13, 2019, and Beaver was arrested that same month for violating her bond when she failed to pay Baker, who then withdrew from the case.

Beaver also had an additional case wherein she was accused of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of credit/debit card belonging to another, removing proper or affixing improper license plate and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

The murder case continued to be passed due for several reasons in 2019, and then in 2020, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was July 2020 when Beaver's attorney, Crystal Jackson, filed for dismissal based on the U.S. Supreme Court McGirt v. Oklahoma ruling. Beaver was granted a release from jail with global positioning satellite monitoring. She was to have no contact with the victim's family or witnesses. She was to report to the District Attorney's Office on a weekly basis, and she was allowed to work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but otherwise she was on house arrest.

Despite those restrictions, Beaver was arrested for being in possession of a stolen vehicle on March 1, 2021. She was due in court on March 11, but that was passed due to a bomb threat at the courthouse.

The state dismissed the case, as the crime was committed on tribal land and Beaver is a Cherokee Nation citizen.

On Oct. 12, 2021, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma picked up the case and Beaver was charged with murder. The Federal Grand Jury also charged her with use, carry, brandish and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and causing the death and murder of a person in the course of a violation of Title 18.

Beaver was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshal Service and a jury trial was slated for Dec. 7. That was reset for April 2022 and then again for Aug. 2, 2022.

On April 26, Beaver advised she intended to plead guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter pursuant to a plea agreement and superseding information. She asked that the court set the matter for a change at the earliest date.

The plea hearing was May 9 before Magistrate Judge Jason A. Robertson, and Beaver pleaded guilty. She is currently awaiting sentencing.