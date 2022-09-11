Woman said she was sexually assaulted while walking on trail in Matthews, police say

A woman was sexually assaulted Sunday on a walking trail in Matthews, and police are asking for the public’s help in finding her assailant.

On Sunday, a woman told Matthews Police Department patrol officers she was walking on Crestdale Heritage Trail when a man approached her and assaulted her then fled on foot.

The woman did not know the man, according to a police department news release.

Police described the attacker as a white male who is about 6-feet tall with an athletic build and dark hair.

The police department is increasing safety measures in the area including more patrols.

Police also are asking area residents to check footage from their security cameras from midnight through Sunday morning. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-847-5555.

It’s the second report in less than a week of an attack on a woman walking a trail.

A woman fought a stranger off Wednesday as the man tried to rape her along McAlpine Creek Greenway in east Charlotte, The Charlotte Observer previously reported.

Police described the attacker as a Black man who is about 5-feet-6-inches tall, heavy set, has shoulder-length dreadlocks, black shoes and clothes.

Policed urge anyone with information in that case to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.