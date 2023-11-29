Woman Said She Was Tired Of Caring For Partner, Grandma Before Killing Them: Cops

A Maine woman was arrested on Saturday in connection to the murder of her boyfriend and her grandmother, both of whom she was entrusted to take care of, Maine State Police said.

Tzara Jones, 53, was taken into custody on two counts of murder in the death of her boyfriend and grandmother after police found their deceased bodies inside her home during a welfare check, police said.

Police said Tzara Jones told her father and sister that she was “tired of taking care of” both her partner and grandmother.

Police said Tzara Jones told her father and sister that she was “tired of taking care of” both her partner and grandmother.

According to local news outlet WMTW, citing court documents, the victims were identified as Aremean Mayo, 93, and Michael Willett, 69.

When police arrived at the family’s residence for a welfare check, they were greeted by Jones, who told officers that Willett was out hunting, police said.

Police later learned that Willet was a wheelchair user and would have been unable to go hunting.

Rick Young, who was neighbors with Jones and Willet, told local news station WGME that Willet suffered from a stroke two years ago and had been using a wheelchair since.

“He seemed to be coherent, other than being in a wheelchair, no different than he ever was that I saw,” Young told the station.

According to WMTW, Jones was not cooperating with responding officers who asked to search the home, going as far as calling one officer a mongrel and telling him “to get down on his knees and pray.”

Police found Willett and Mayo’s bodies inside the home, both with multiple stab wounds in the chest. They also recovered a butcher-style knife near her grandmother’s body.

According to the outlet, the grandmother’s body sustained stab wounds before and after death, more than 24 hours before her body was discovered.

Police said Jones’ father and sister also told them she was “tired of taking care of” both her partner and grandmother.

According to WGME, Jones’ sister also told police she suspected her sibling of killing their grandmother for inheritance.

Related...