Woman said she tried to ‘drive around’ man she hit on Hilton Head. Police disagreed

The Hilton Head woman who police say intentionally ran over a man twice in a road-rage incident Saturday told police she was trying to leave when she ran over the man’s leg, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

Tysha Shailayah Brown, 25, was charged with attempted murder after deputies concluded she not only ran the man over but allegedly put the car in reverse and backed over him again, Maj. Angela Viens, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, told the Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette.

The man, who is not being publicly identified, remains hospitalized, Viens said. His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Police were called to the island’s Burger King on Museum Street for a report of a hit-and-run with injuries Saturday morning.

Brown told deputies she was driving west on U.S. 278 and Cross Island Parkway when she saw two cars she thought were in a “road rage” incident. To avoid them, Brown said she drove around the car and exited onto Gum Tree Road, where she was followed by one of the cars, driven by the man who later was run over, according to the sheriff’s report.

After the man cut her off, Brown said, both cars turned into the Burger King parking lot. The man got out of his car, screaming at the woman and spitting on her window, according to Brown in the report.

The parking lot of the Burger King restaurant on Museum Street on Hilton Head.

Brown said she began to “drive around him” and ran over his leg when the man began hitting the hood of her car, she said. Brown then backed up and intentionally ran over him a second time, police said.

After Brown left the scene, first responders took the victim to the hospital, where he was treated for fractures in his legs. Police reviewed surveillance footage from a security camera and a witness statement, both of which matched the victim’s story, Viens said.

Brown returned to the Burger King because she was “upset about the situation,” according to the report. By this time, police had arrived, talked to Brown and arrested her.

The man who was injured did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette.

A manager from the Burger King could not be reached for comment.

Brown had no criminal record before Saturday’s incident, court records show.

Brown was denied bond Monday, according to Maj. Latasha Robinson, the deputy director of the Beaufort County Detention Center.

As of Tuesday, no attorney information for Brown was listed, and she remained in custody at the jail.

Brown is set to appear in court at 9 a.m. on June 9, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

Road rage cases not uncommon

The Sheriff’s Office has written 10 reports involving road rage since April 2022, Viens said. Only two of the incidents resulted in criminal charges.

“It tests our patience every day,” Viens said of growing traffic in the county. “I think that sometimes may cause our tempers to fester a bit.”

In a Dec. 15 incident, a 33-year-old Georgia man was charged with first-degree assault and battery for allegedly pulling out a gun on a woman while both drivers were stopped at a Bluffton traffic light, according to previous reporting from the Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette.

In July 2022, a woman was faced with criminal charges after allegedly hitting a man with her car. The man told police he tried confronting her on Boundary Street after he followed her there from Trask Parkway. The woman was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, failure to stop for a blue light, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, and two counts of driving under the influence, according to previous reporting from the Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette.

The charges in both cases are pending, court records show.

Viens advised Beaufort County travelers to never pull over to meet or argue with antagonistic drivers — this often ends in a physical confrontation, she said. Drivers who feel they might be in danger of a road-rage attack should call 911 and stay on the phone with the dispatcher while navigating to a local police station or safe public area.

