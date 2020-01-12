Woman who sat in ER with chest pain left after waiting for hours – and died soon after

MILWAUKEE – Tashonna Ward, a 25-year-old day care teacher from Milwaukee, died Jan. 2 while trying to find a doctor to help her.

Ward's family is seeking answers from Froedtert Hospital, where she spent more than two hours in the emergency department before she left to find quicker care and, later, collapsed. She had reported chest pain and tightness of breath.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has not determined the cause of death. Its report doesn't say whether Ward was admitted or seen by a doctor at Froedtert before she left.

Ward's family says she was kept in the waiting room and was not under any monitoring when she decided to leave.

A spokesperson for Froedtert Hospital provided a statement: "The family is in our thoughts and has our deepest sympathy. We cannot comment further at this time." Officials did not answer questions from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel about the death or general emergency department procedures.

Ward's family said they are scheduled to meet with representatives from the hospital next week.

"How can you triage someone with shortness of breath and chest pain and stick them in the lobby?" said Ward's cousin, Andrea Ward. "Froedtert needs to change their policy."

Ward began to have chest pain and trouble breathing while she was working that afternoon. Ward's sister drove her to Froedtert; they checked in at 4:58 p.m., according to the medical examiner's report.

Hospital staff checked her heartbeat with an electrocardiogram, which appeared normal, according to the report. A chest X-ray revealed cardiomegaly: an enlarged heart.

Ward had heard this before – in March, when her baby died after the umbilical cord wrapped around the baby's neck, Ward was told she had developed an enlarged heart during the pregnancy, according to the medical examiner's report.

The report doesn't say whether Ward retained an enlarged heart since the pregnancy, or if she had a more recent flare-up. Cardiomegaly, which can be temporary or permanent, can put people at greater risk for blood clots, cardiac arrest and other heart problems.

After the tests at Froedtert on Jan. 2, Ward's family said she was asked to stay in the waiting room until staff could provide further medical attention. The medical examiner's report does not indicate what happened after the tests.

At 5:45 p.m., Ward posted on Facebook, “I really hope I’m not in this emergency room all night.”

At 5:56 p.m., Ward's mother called to check in on her, according to Andrea Ward, who pieced together a timeline based on phone logs, texts and Facebook posts.

Tashonna Ward told her mom she'd been given tests, was waiting to see a doctor and had gone back to the front desk multiple times asking to be seen, Andrea Ward said.

At 6:35 p.m., she texted her family that she was still in the waiting room.

At 7:35 p.m., Tashonna Ward wrote on Facebook that she’d been told she might have to wait two to six hours to see a doctor.

“Idk what they can do about the emergency system at freodert (sic) but they damn sure need to do something,” she wrote. “I been here since 4:30 something for shortness of breath, and chest pains for them to just say it’s a two to SIX hour wait to see a dr.”

