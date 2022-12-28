Woman who saw beloved Scott Township landscaper before his death speaks out

Seven months after a local landscaper was found in a Scott Township alley, there are still no arrests in the case.

One of the last people to see 43-year-old Lavarr Carroll alive is talking to Channel 11 about his kindness.

Mercedez Addison said Carroll often brought her and her Get Go coworkers food, and had just brought them in soup. Surveillance video shows Carroll laughing with Mercedez around 1 a.m. on the morning he died.

“He’s like, ‘how have you been!?’ I said ‘I’ve been good.’ He said, ‘I love you so much!’ and he just grabbed my hand.”

Mercedez said he even gave her coworker a hug that night.

“He was so funny, so giving! He would give you anything. He was just holding my hands and saying ‘you know I love you!’ I said, ‘you must be drunk!’ And he’s like, ‘yeah!’”

Three hours later, a shocking and callous event was caught on camera. Surveillance video from outside the Makkah Market in Scott Township shows a man in a blue T-shirt getting out of a vehicle, spilling a liquid in the parking lot, and then leaving Carroll’s body there before speeding away.

Lt Nando Costa with Allegheny County police tells us they have identified that man, and are still working on the case. They believe there will be advancements in the case in early 2023.

The Medical Examiner says Carroll’s cause of death was alcohol and the combined drug intoxication of marijuana, cocaine and fentanyl, which was shocking to friends who had never known Carroll to do hard drugs.

“I heard he overdosed and I didn’t know him to take drugs, so I didn’t believe that,” Mercedez said. “That man didn’t deserve that. You could have taken him to the hospital, anything!”

