This Woman Is Going Viral On Twitter For Reapplying To Her Own Job After She Saw It Posted With A Higher Salary
Have you ever found out that a new person at your job was getting paid more than you to do basically the same work? If so, you're not alone. According to one study, companies pay new hires 7% more on average than their existing employees, but taboos about sharing salary info have historically kept these discrepancies hidden.
Well, recently a salary transparency law enacted in New York has companies actually putting a pay range in their job postings (FINALLY!). But it's also exposing companies' unequal pay policies, like what happened when 25-year-old Kimberly Nguyen happened upon a posting for her own job at a much, much higher salary.
Nguyen tweeted, "My company just listed on LinkedIn a job posting for what I’m currently doing (so we’re hiring another UX writer) and now thanks to salary transparency laws, I see that they intend to pay this person $32k-$90k more than they currently pay me, so I applied."
First of all, let's talk about that salary range. It spans over $60k, and I gotta say, that seems deliberately vague and not actually helpful for setting real pay expectations. In fact, many companies are trying to skirt salary transparency laws by posting jobs with salary ranges that are so wide that they're basically meaningless.
Meanwhile, jobseekers are just trying to figure out if it's even worth the time it takes to retype their résumé into a dumb online form to apply for this job.
The listed pay range is also significantly higher than Nguyen's current salary, which makes it that much more insulting for current employees to see.
@yannitweetshere If the difference where like $10-15k I feel like I’d be less upset. But I’ve been asking for a raise for months and they’re out here flaunting they’re willing to pay a new person at least $32k more than me??? For the same job??
Nguyen goes on to share her dissatisfaction with her company's performative "inclusion" efforts and reveals that she has had multiple conversations with her managers about the fact that she is underpaid with no real resolution.
I have also been arguing for months about the pay inequity. I have told my managers multiple times that I know I’m being underpaid. I have gotten the runaround, and they know they can do this right now in a tough labor market.
Later, she added an update saying that her company told her the job she applied to was meant to be an internal posting. "But that doesn't solve the fact that someone internally is now still going to make $32k+ more???" Nguyen wrote.
They're saying it was an internal posting and wasn't meant for anyone to apply to externally because public companies legally have to post jobs even if it's an internal conversion...but that doesn't solve the fact that someone internally is now still going to make $32k+ more???
And sadly, the conversation around pay equity and salary transparency quickly turned to talk of possible layoffs, "because what better way to get people to take what they're given and shut up than to threaten them with job loss?" Nguyen summed it up.
Now we're talking about possible layoffs because what better way to get people to take what they're given and shut up than to threaten them with job loss?
In the comments, people were simply stunned by Nguyen's employer's shady actions.
@knguyenpoetry The fucking audacity of them doing this!
And some people shared their tips for squeezing a raise out of them:
@knguyenpoetry As a corporate manager I can tell you best way to get a raise is to show them you have another offer. Majority of corpos will underpay you and sometimes your manager can try to go through hell to get you on more equitable pay zone and it will not work.