A woman says an Airbnb host accused her of stealing a bottle of wine and ignoring a strict list of 22 rules

The TikToker shared snapshots of a few of the Airbnb host's rules. @prettybully23/TikTok

A TikToker is sharing her experience at an Airbnb that she said had a list of 22 rules to follow.

Among the rules were a 10 p.m. curfew and a requirement to clean the apartment before check out.

She also said the host accused her of stealing a bottle of wine that she thought was complimentary.

A woman is sharing her experience staying in a rule-heavy Airbnb on TikTok.

In a series of videos posted in August, the woman said the apartment had a strict list of 22 rules and that upon checking out after two nights, the host accused her of stealing a bottle of wine she thought was complimentary. From the videos, it's unclear where the Airbnb property is located and Insider was unable to contact the host.

Airbnb confirmed the incident to Insider in an email on Friday.

"The rules state that not only do you have to take out your own garbage," the woman, Tenille, says in one video, "but you also have to clean the unit to the cleanliness that it was upon your arrival. And then you have to pay a $75 cleaning fee."

"[That's] $75 for a condo that you have already cleaned," Tenille continued. She didn't specify where the home was located.

Tenille did not respond to a request for comment.

Tenille said she cleaned the apartment, took out the trash, and left just a few minutes after check out at 11 a.m. — but as she was checking out, she received a message from the host accusing her of stealing a bottle of wine and leaving the apartment late. In the video, she shared a screenshot of the host's message.

The screenshot Tenille shared shows the host saying the cleaner waited 25 minutes for her to leave, but Tenille said no one was there. She also shared a photo of the wine bottle, which was situated near a welcome note, prompting Tenille to believe it was complimentary.

Other rules included that guests must replace anything that gets broken or stained, clean out the ashes from the fireplace, not have any barbecues, and not have additional guests stay with them.

Ultimately, Tenille said an Airbnb support employee apologized to her. In a follow-up video posted on August 4, she said she wouldn't leave the host a bad review or abandon the platform altogether.

"I ain't leaving Airbnb, are y'all crazy? 90% of my experiences on Airbnb have been amazing," she said. "I simply wanted to spark the conversation that, yeah, sometimes hosts are absolutely ridiculous, and some of these 'hidden fees' are just crap."

"But until hotels can create the unique experience that Airbnbs can create, girl, I'm going to be Airbnb-ing 'til I die," she added.

The videos — which have received millions of cumulative views — struck a nerve with viewers, who blasted the unidentified Airbnb hosts' wild rules.

According to Airbnb's website, "checkout should require very little effort from guests and Hosts," and while they shouldn't leave the home a mess, "guests expect an easy checkout without any cleaning tasks."

Cleaning fees and rules have been aggravating guests for months, to the point where Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky spoke about the issue last year.

"You shouldn't have to do cleaning when you get out the door," Chesky told Yahoo Finance Live in 2022. "So what we're asking hosts is to do reasonable tasks, not ask for anything unreasonable. We're setting new guidelines. And anything a host requests, we want to make sure that's upfront stated, so you know what you're getting into before the booking."

Chesky said that hosts should be able to ask guests to do "reasonable tasks," like lock the door or turn off the thermostat.

"But an unreasonable task is like strip the bed and do laundry," Chesky said.

It's unclear what repercussions take place for hosts if guests are required to complete "unreasonable tasks." Airbnb did not respond to a request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider