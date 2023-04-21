Woman says attack while on island vacation was orchestrated

A woman’s vacation started with walks on a beach in the Dominican Republic until things took a wrong turn.

“The next thing I remember, I was landing on the ground from a car,” said the victim, who did not want to be identified. “There was blood everywhere.”

The woman said she was drugged at her resort and brutally assaulted.

“I didn’t know what happened to me. I can’t die here,” she said.

She was then threatened at a hospital.

“If I did not pay the $8,000 that I would go to jail,” she said.

The woman said she thought the whole thing was orchestrated.

