Woman says Donald Trump had sex with 'many women' in Jeffrey Epstein's New York mansion

In the latest batch of Jeffrey Epstein documents, a woman claims that Donald Trump had sex with "many women" in Epstein's New York mansion. It's one of several bombshell allegations made by Epstein victim Sarah Ransome — all of which she later retracted, citing concerns for her family's wellbeing.

Ransome wrote a slew of emails to a New York Post reporter in 2016 linking former presidents Trump and Bill Clinton to Epstein's "seedy inner circle." A sampling of emails released Monday includes claims that Epstein recorded sex tapes of Clinton, Prince Andrew and other prominent men to keep as blackmail, though none has ever been publicly uncovered.

Ransome also said that an unnamed friend who had sex on separate occasions with Clinton and the Duke of York "was made to feel like a dirty whore and a liar" when she reported it to police in 2008.

According to Ransome, her friend was approached months later "by Special Agents Forces Men sent directly by Hilary (sic) Clinton herself, in order to protect her presidential campaign."

Victim retracts claims, cites concerns for family

The same batch of documents contains another email in which Ransome retracts her claims, telling the reporter she feared for her family's safety and wanted "to walk away from this."

"It's not worth coming forward," she wrote. "I will never be heard anyhow."

In a New Yorker article released in 2019, Ransome added that “she had invented the tapes to draw attention to Epstein’s behavior, and to make him believe that she had ‘evidence that would come out if he harmed me.’”

Attorneys representing Alan Dershowitz — who Ransome has also accused of sexual abuse — submitted her emails to the court in an attempt to undermine her credibility.

Monday's documents are among the last expected to be unsealed in victim Virginia Giuffre's defamation lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell. Though the case was settled in 2017, the Miami Herald successfully fought to make the names and documents associated with it public.

Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence at a Tallahassee prison — where she teaches etiquette to fellow inmates — for helping Epstein sexually abuse underage girls. Epstein pleaded guilty to two state prostitution-related charges in 2008 and served 13 months in a work-release program at the Palm Beach County Jail.

Federal prosecutors in New York charged Epstein with sex trafficking in July 2019. He was found hanged in his jail cell less than a month after his arrest.

Hannah Phillips covers criminal justice at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at hphillips@pbpost.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Sex tapes of Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew among latest Epstein allegations