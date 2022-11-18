Woman says Fairchild 'will always be my dad'

Nov. 17—Christina Cimics said she regretted not having a better relationship with Richard Fairchild before his execution — but she still considers him her father.

"He's my dad; he will always be my dad," Cimics said during a live video vigil held prior to Fairchild's Thursday execution.

Cimics said Fairchild — who was executed Thursday for the 1993 killing of 3-year-old Adam Broomhall — was married to her mother for six years and helped raise her.

She said they lost touch more than a decade ago after Fairchild sent her a "strange and inappropriate" letter, but she now believes it was a sign of his mental illness.

"I didn't know then what I know now — that's when his mental illness really started to show itself," Cimics said.

Attorneys for Fairchild argued during an October clemency hearing that Fairchild had a significant brain injury from repeated head traumas as an amateur boxer with evidence of organic brain damage.

Oklahoma's parole board denied Fairchild clemency with a 4-1 vote with the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals and the U.S. Supreme Court denied a stay of execution based on Fairchild's mental incompetence.

Attorneys stated in the motions filed Thursday that during a Nov. 14 visit, Fairchild "was completely out of touch with reality" and believed that his brother was the one that accelerated his execution date.

"Richie believes that his brother Max wants him to be executed so that he can get millions of dollars that Richie has in a bank," the motion stated. "Max was selling drugs inside the prison and that he is torturing Richie with a 'video voice recorder' that is located in within his cell."

Fairchild's attorneys also wrote Oklahoma State Penitentiary Warden Jim Farris asking him to contact the District Attorney of Pittsburg County to initiate competency proceedings.

ODOC's general counsel Kari Hawkins denied the request Nov. 16.

Fairchild was convicted in 1996 of killing 3-year-old Adam Broomhall in 1993. Prosecutors said Fairchild held both sides of the boy's body against a furnace, beat him, then threw him into a table.

Court records state Fairchild was intoxicated after drinking all day with the boy's mother at a Del City residence when Broomhall woke up crying and had wet the bed.

Investigators determined the child died from blunt force trauma, including four to six strikes to the head and another 26 blows to the body.

Abraham Bonowitz, executive director of Death Penalty Action, was one of a handful of death penalty abolitionists who gathered outside of OSP Thursday. Others gathered outside the Governor's Mansion in Oklahoma City and online through the live video vigil.

"Today we executed a mentally-ill veteran of the U.S. Marines," Bonowitz said. "We didn't need to because we can be safe from people who have done terrible things and hold them accountable without execution."

Protestors from Death Penalty Action were joined by members of the Catholic Church who have had a presence at Oklahoma executions since the practice resumed in 1990.

Cimics closed her Thursday statement by saying she felt guilty for not being a part of Fairchild's life the past 14 years and said she was able to send a letter through Fairchild's attorney last week.

"He knows that I'm here and love him," Cimics said. "This is really hard for me today."

