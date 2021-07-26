Woman says fake officer sexually assaulted her in church parking lot

Washington Post

Facing a resurgence in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, St. Louis on Friday became the latest major U.S. city to revive its mask mandate, joining Los Angeles in requiring face coverings indoors. The mandate takes effect Monday and will apply to everyone, even vaccinated people, in indoor public places and on public transportation. It comes a little more than two months after the city lifted the rules, which had been in place since last summer.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the