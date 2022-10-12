Woman says Fayetteville cops wrongly handcuffed her and took her ID; now she plans to sue

A Fayetteville woman and her lawyers say she was unconstitutionally detained and handcuffed by two Fayetteville police officers on Sept. 6 while she was inspecting a vacant lot for her employer.

The woman is 22-year-old Ja’Lana Dunlap-Banks. She and her lawyers said a lawsuit is coming soon against the Police Department. Lawyer Carnell Johnson said the officers violated Dunlap-Banks’ Fourth Amendment right that protects Americans from unreasonable seizure by the government.

After a video from the incident began spreading on social media on Monday, Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins said in a statement Tuesday said the matter has been under investigation by the department’s Internal Affairs Unit. That investigation will be expedited, she said.

“I understand why the cell phone video of a Fayetteville Police Department encounter with Ms. Ja’Lana Dunlap causes concern and the desire of the public to know more,” Hawkins said. “That’s why I am making a request to the Superior Court Judge for the release of body-worn camera footage for this incident.”

The officers had no legal justification to go on private property or hold Dunlap-Banks, Johnson said. “The fact that she wasn’t free to leave would have triggered a seizure and the 4th Amendment implications,” he said.

Another of Dunlap-Banks’ lawyers, prominent civil rights attorney Harry Daniels, asserted there was racial bias in the incident. Dunlap-Banks is Black and the two officers in her video are white.

“I can’t think of a single good reason why these officers treated Ms. Dunlap like that,” Daniels said in a news release. “In fact, I can only think of a bad reason: because she’s black. It’s well past time law enforcement realized that’s not a crime.”

Dunlap-Banks was not charged with a crime. She said an officer removed the handcuffs and she was allowed to leave after a police sergeant arrived and reviewed the situation.

The two officers had encountered Dunlap-Banks while searching for “a potentially violent suspect,” the police chief said. Dunlap-Banks said the officers, based on what they told her, apparently thought she was waiting in the vacant lot for the wanted person in order to drive the person away from the area.

It started with illegal dumping

Based on an interview with Dunlap-Banks on Tuesday afternoon plus the statement issued Tuesday evening by the police chief, here are the circumstances surrounding Dunlap-Banks’ detainment:

The incident happened on a half-acre lot on the corner of Country Club Drive and Clearwater Drive in the Hillendale neighborhood on the north side of Fayetteville. Dunlap-Banks said she was there around 1 p.m. on behalf of AVA Real Estate, which is the property owner and her employer.

“I worked as property manager,” she said, “so I was going to one of my boss’s properties to take pictures of the lot, because people were dumping trash and stuff like that, like old furniture and stuff up in the back of the property.”

AVA had hired someone to remove the illegally dumped trash, and Dunlap-Banks followed up to make sure the job had been done, she said. It hadn’t.

She drove to the back side of the lot, away from the street, parked there and got out to take photos.

Meanwhile, Fayetteville police officers were in the area, the police chief said.

“We know and can share that the responding officers encountered Ms. Dunlap in a vacant lot in a neighborhood approximately a half mile from a scene where a potentially violent suspect fled from police,” Hawkins said.

The chief did not say where the incident with the other person happened or otherwise describe it.

The officers find her sitting in her car

Dunlap-Banks said she had just gotten back into her car, put on her seatbelt and put the key into the ignition — but had not started the engine — when she noticed police officers walking across the lot toward her.

Her video, which she began recording several moments later with her cell phone, shows a male and female officer wearing casual clothes with what appear to be bullet-resistant vests and tactical gear. The female officer’s vest had “POLICE GANG UNIT” written across the front.

Both officers appear to be wearing body cameras on their vests.

Dunlap-Banks said she rolled down the passenger window and spoke with the male officer who asked why she was there. At the same time, she said, the female officer stood behind the car and noted the license plate.

“I tried to explain to him that I was just being there, taking pictures,” Dunlap-Banks said.

The male officer told her they were looking for someone who had run from the police, she said, “and his words exactly was: ‘It’s just kind of suspicious that you’re just sitting here on an empty lot and, like with nobody around,’ pretty much.”

Further, “From how he was talking, his impression was that whoever ran away from them, I was there to pick them up, or something like that,” she said.

Dunlap-Banks said she told the officers that she was pretty sure she did not know who they were looking for, and she could leave and come back later, “and that’s when he asked me for my name and my ID and all that.”

She declined to give her ID, she said, but she gave her name.

When do you have to show an officer your ID?

North Carolina law does not require a person to provide identification to police officers, lawyer Johnson said.

However, state law has a requirement for drivers to produce identification. It says a person operating or in charge of a motor vehicle is required to produce a driver's license upon request of a police officer. “Operating” is defined as being in physical control of the vehicle (such as behind the wheel) while its engine is running or while it is in motion.

After Dunlap-Banks refused to provide her license, “that’s when his partner walked up to my driver’s side and opened my driver door and proceeded to try yank me out the car, which is where I started recording the video footage.”

The video shows the female officer pulling on Dunlap-Banks’ arm and telling her, “stop resisting.” Dunlap-Banks still had her seatbelt on. She says “Please stop” and that she is not resisting.

At the same time, the male officer was trying to release her seatbelt, she said during her interview Tuesday.

The argument continues back-and-forth in the video, with Dunlap-Banks saying she will get out if the officer lets go of her arm. Then the female officer says she can see Dunlap-Banks’ ID in her fanny pack, which is clear.

“It sure is,” Dunlap-Banks tells her, “and you’re not getting it because I haven’t did anything wrong.”

The video shows Dunlap-Banks get out, and then she suddenly turns around as the officers grab her and put handcuffs on her. “Let go of me!” she screams.

And then the video, which totaled 61 seconds, stops.

The officers took her phone and threw it on the ground, Dunlap-Banks said. They pushed her against her car and pulled her ID out of her fanny pack, she said.

A police sergeant arrives and lets her go

She said she was hyperventilating, then vomited while she waited by the car. She said her hand was scratched during the confrontation when an officer took her phone.

Dunlap-Banks has sickle-cell anemia and it flairs up in stressful situations, he said. The disease affects the lungs.

Other than going into her fanny pack, the officers did not search her, Dunlap-Banks said.

Some minutes later, several more officers, including a sergeant, came to the scene, Dunlap-Banks said.

The sergeant asked if she needed medical attention, which she declined. She said he removed the handcuffs, but she couldn’t leave because the police still had her car keys.

The sergeant conferred with the officers, then returned her keys and took pictures of her hand and wrists, she said. He gave her the names of the two officers and his name, she said.

The two officers were detectives, she said. The Observer was unable on Tuesday evening to confirm the names of the officers and the sergeant with the Police Department.

After the sergeant returned her car keys, Dunlap-Banks said, she was free to go and she left.

She said she called and then met her mother after she left. She filed the complaint two days later.

“The Department takes all complaints seriously and carefully investigates them consistently with our policy and process,” Chief Hawkins said Tuesday. “We are asking for our community's patience as we complete a thorough review of the situation ensuring accurate and complete information.”

A month later, Dunlap-Banks said, she is feeling anxious.

“I really haven’t lately been able to have an appetite or eat or sleep right, or anything like that,” she said. “I’m really just trying to get back to my normal self.”

