Woman says her daughter, grandchildren among 7 dead in Henryetta as investigation continues

HENRYETTA — A search for two missing girls. A discovery of seven dead on a Henryetta property. A father living a nightmare. A community shaken by tragedy coming together to pray. An investigation into what really happened.

These all describe the last 24 hours in this small town of less than 6,000.

While searching for 14-year-old Ivy Webster and 15-year-old Brittany Brewer, both of Henryetta, the Okmulgee County Sheriff's office found the girls dead along with 39-year-old convicted sex offender Jesse McFadden and four other victims whose identities have not been released by law enforcement. No cause of death has been named, and Sheriff Eddy Rice said he is releasing few facts about the case as they continue to investigate.

This article will be updated throughout the day. Refresh or check back in for the latest information.

More: Who was Jesse McFadden and what was his criminal history? What we know after 7 found dead

Pastor Ryan Wells hugs Nathan Brewer, the father of Brittany Brewer who was found dead, after a vigil in Henryetta Okla., on Monday, May 1, 2023.

Woman claiming to be mother, grandmother of other Henryetta victims speaks out on Facebook

A woman named Janette Mayo spoke out on Facebook about the tragedy, saying she's the mother of McFadden's wife, Holly Guess. Mayo called McFadden a "monster" and accused him of killing her daughter and grandchildren.

Guess's children Rylee Allen, Michael Mayo and Tiffany Guess were also victims, Mayo said.

The Oklahoman has not been able to confirm the information from the Facebook post.

"My daughter loved her children and yes she married the man who killed them but she was fooled by his charm," Mayo wrote. "I hurt just like the other families but he took my world from me."

Mayo said she "loved" Webster, but didn't know Brewer very well.

"My prayers are there for both of the other families," Mayo said. "I just ask that people remember my family as well, and that they had names too."

Brittany Brewer's dad living 'a parent's worst nightmare'

The two girls were with McFadden and his family for a trip to McAlester, Webster's mom Ashleigh Webster said in a Facebook post. They were due home Sunday at 5 p.m., but never showed. An Amber alert went out at 10:29 a.m. Monday morning. Law enforcement found the seven bodies Monday afternoon after obtaining a search warrant.

Story continues

Ivy Webster. Photo via GoFundMe Fundraiser.

A vigil was held 7 p.m. Monday night in the Henryetta Knight Center New Gym, which was attended by hundreds, including Nathan Brewer, father of victim Brittany Brewer.

"It's just a parent's worst nightmare, and I'm living it," Nathan Brewer, Brittany Brewer's father, said. "She was my right-hand person, and she's gone."

More: What we know about the victims, including two teens, found dead in Henryetta

Brewer described his daughter, who he said had recently celebrated her 15th birthday, as outgoing and compassionate, with aspirations to be a teacher or a veterinarian.

"I am just lost," Nathan Brewer said. "I'm really lost at words for now. I still keep thinking she's going to run up behind me."

Brittany Brewer. Photo via GoFundMe Fundraiser.

Court records show McFadden was due Monday in Muskogee County District Court for a jury trial on one count of soliciting sexual conduct with a minor by use of technology and one count of possession of child pornography.

McFadden failed to appear in court. The judge issued a bench warrant for his arrest. Records show McFadden was accused of the crimes while he was a state prisoner serving a 20-year sentence for first-degree rape, which he was convicted of in 2004.

How to help families of victims in Henryetta, Oklahoma

GoFundMe for Ivy Webster's family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/317m8wkdy0

GoFundMe for Brittany Brewer's family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/317kc64pfc

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Bodies found in Henryetta OK: Investigation continues, families speak out