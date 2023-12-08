Woman says her jewlery was stolen while getting scan at West Penn Hospital

A woman walked into the emergency room at West Penn Hospital. She says she had two gold chains around her neck, worth about $2,200. She says someone took them off of her for a scan, and now, they’re missing.

“Don’t wear jewelry to the hospital,” said Nicole Sankovich. “Just don’t.”

On Monday, when Nicole Sankovich went to the ER, she said all she was thinking about was her health.

“I went in for medical care, and I came out robbed,” said Sankovich.

Sankovich says medical staff took her back for a CT Scan, but before the scan, she says a nurse asked her to remove her glasses and her two gold chains, which she says she never takes off.

“And the doctor even said when I went for CT, let’s shut your door, so nothing ends up missing,” said Sankovich.

Sankovich says when she left the hospital, someone ran after her to return her glasses. But at this point, her chains are missing and so is her debit card.

“We looked everywhere, and they’re gone,” said Sankovich. “I don’t even want them fired. I literally just want my chains back, and I won’t let this go.”

Sankovich filed a report with Pittsburgh Police and Highmark Police.

“I walked in with my chains,” said Sankovich. “Clear on camera. My chains are not little. They’re very visible, and I walked out without them. This is not something I’m letting get brushed under the rug.”

Allegheny Health Network shared this statement with Channel 11:

Highmark Health Police and West Penn Hospital are aware of the alleged incident and are appropriately investigating the matter. Providing exceptional care and experiences for patients is our highest priority and we are happy to address any concerns of patients who feel their visit to one of our facilities did not meet those standards.

AHN advises that patients leave belongings and valuables at home or with a designee. For patients unable to do so, the facility will make reasonable efforts to provide safekeeping for said items.

Should patients be unable to assume responsibility for their valuables due to medical conditions or because they are incapacitated, valuables will be inventoried by the security team and emergency department staff members.

In accordance with this policy, the security team will place valuables and belongings in a secure area while the patient is receiving care. The valuables and belongings will be returned to the patient upon their release from the healthcare facility.

Click here for additional information regarding an upcoming hospital visit.

