Woman says Jeep was stolen when she went to lock front door of home

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said a woman’s stolen Jeep was found nearly 600 miles away in Tampa, Florida.

Officers believe the person who stole the Jeep could be connected to a stolen vehicle case out of Virginia.

VIDEO: Thieves quickly steal BMWs, Maserati from east Charlotte dealership

The Jeep’s owner told Channel 9 she was getting ready to leave for Jacksonville, Florida, on Sunday when she went back to lock her front door.

The woman said she came back to the Jeep three minutes later, and it was gone.

CMPD said police in Florida found the Jeep early Tuesday morning.

“My reaction was I wish they just asked me for a ride because I was planning to drive to Florida when they stole it,” the victim said.

The woman said she left her keys in the cup holder when the Jeep was stolen.

It is unclear if the suspect who stole her Jeep drove to Charlotte in the stolen car from Virginia.

VIDEO: ‘It’s unfair for me’: Driver says thieves stole her Kia, wants TikTok held accountable