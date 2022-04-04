Woman says man who claimed to be Amazon worker pushed his way into her home, locked door

A woman told Channel 9 a man who claimed to be an Amazon worker snuck into her northwest Charlotte home and locked the door.

She told anchor John Paul that her dog was able to scare him off.

After, the same suspect led officers on a chase that ended in Huntersville, just after 11 a.m. Monday on Huntersville-Concord Road near Glendale Drive.

The woman said the man rang the doorbell at her home on River Hills Court and asked if she had a package that she wasn’t supposed to get. After, she shut the door.

In video from her doorbell camera, the man can be seen going around the side and peering in. He comes back a few minutes later, and the woman said he pushed his way in and locked the door.

She said she panicked, but said her dog, Conway, came to the rescue. She told Conway to get him and the dog lunged at the man. She said he fumbled back to unlock the door, she pushed him out and locked the door behind him.

“Why would you be so bold to do it in daylight, especially in this neighborhood,” said neighbor Melvin McCoy.

He said he didn’t hear any commotion, but saw the man with the Amazon vest walking through the neighborhood and following the victim.

“She walks her dog everyday around the same time, all the way around the block. She comes back and went right in that way. He came right in behind her, basically he targeted her, but he targeted the wrong one though,” McCoy said.

A short time later, Chopper 9 Skyzoom was overhead the scene in Huntersville, where police found the suspect after a short chase. The suspect appears to be wearing the same red pants as seen in video from the victim, minus the Amazon vest.

The woman told Paul that police took her to the scene to identify him.

Authorities have not released any other details or said if the suspect will face any charges.

