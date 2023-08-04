Woman says man walked in her Rockdale apartment with a gun to her son’s head

Conyers police are looking for a man who reportedly barged into an apartment and stole a woman’s phone and cash.

They say they were called to Keswick Village Apartments on July 26 after a woman

called 911 to report a home invasion.

The woman told police that a man walked into her apartment with a gun pointed at her son’s head.

He demanded money and ultimately stole the woman’s phone and a gun from the apartment.

Police are still working to identify the suspect.

He is described as being between 28 and 38 years old and approximately five feet, four inches with a stocky build. He may have tattoos on his arms.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released a sketch of the man.

Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta say anyone with information could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Anyone who knows who the man may be should call investigators at 404-577-8477.

