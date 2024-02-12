Woman says nearby celebratory gunshot bullet landed feel from child’s crib

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One morning, Melinda Schiera found a bullet on the floor of her young son’s room and a hole in the ceiling.

She believes it came from celebratory gunshots that were fired near her north Austin neighborhood.

A bullet hole on the ceiling near the crib of a three-year-old’s bedroom.

“Have heard a lot more gunshots going off on the holidays,” she said. “Where exactly are they shooting? Are they shooting up? Are they shooting in the creek?”

The Austin Police Department (APD) looked into the incident, but suspended the case because of difficulties identifying suspects.

However, the department said potential punishments for instances of celebratory gunfire include disorderly conduct – a misdemeanor that can land you up to six months in jail – or deadly conduct, which is a felony with possible prison time.

Police said people who fire into the air typically don’t consider where the bullet will land and warns “engaging in such activity can have severe consequences for those involved.”

Schiera said she and neighbors have set up a meeting with community leaders to address these concerns.

“Just trying to get the message out that the gunfire isn’t safe,” she said.

