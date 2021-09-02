Woman says neglect led to baby's death at jail

Sep. 2—RANDOLPH COUNTY — A woman claims her treatment and lack of access to medical care while she was an inmate at the Randolph County Detention Center contributed to the premature death of her unborn son.

August Rose Lockhart, 30, of Asheboro, said her baby died because of inadequate and inattentive care she received after being incarcerated at the jail in Asheboro. Lockhart was 34 weeks pregnant when she was arrested Aug. 4.

While in detention, Lockhart said, her pleas for adequate medical care were ignored, and she claims she was left unattended for hourslong periods while in pain and needing medical attention.

Lockhart told The High Point Enterprise in an email that the lack of attention to her health culminated on Aug. 18-19. She waited 18 hours for medical treatment before being taken to Randolph Hospital, where she learned that her son, Blaiden, was no longer viable because his umbilical cord had wrapped around his neck, causing blood clots to form.

"I needed an emergency C-section. My son could have lived," Lockhart told The Enterprise.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office was asked for comment by The Enterprise on Tuesday but didn't provide any as of late Wednesday afternoon.

The State Bureau of Investigation has been made aware of the matter, SBI public affairs representative Anjanette Grube said. The SBI has had preliminary discussions with the Randolph County District Attorney's Office but hasn't been asked to investigate at this point, Grube said Wednesday.

Randolph County District Attorney Andy Gregson declined to comment.

A friend of Lockhart, Taylor Thompson of Asheboro, said Lockhart was detained a month ago on minor charges such as failure to appear in court. Lockhart has a record of misdemeanor convictions dating back nine years on such charges as larceny, simple assault and second-degree trespass, according to records from the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

Thompson said Lockhart was receiving prenatal care and the baby was healthy based on checkups leading into the time she was detained. Lockhart has four previous children, Thompson said.

Lockhart was released from detention Aug. 19, the day her baby died. She has been on house arrest since then, Thompson said.

Lockhart and her family have contacted state and local officials about her experience and plan to retain legal counsel, Thompson said.

"We want the detention officers held accountable," she said.

pjohnson@hpenews.com — 336-888-3528 — @HPEpaul