Woman says off-duty Texas officer shot her when she confronted him in driving dispute

Chacour Koop
·1 min read

A Texas woman says she was going to a hospital when she confronted an off-duty officer for impeding her driving and he shot her.

Lacresha Murray told KXXV she was driving home Sunday in Copperas Cove when she felt sick and made a U-turn on a residential street. Murray said a driver passed her truck then slowed down and she drove in front of the truck again, the news outlet reported.

Murray told KXXV she exited her truck at a stop sign to confront the driver after he began tailgating her.

“I got out, jumped out (holding my hip area) like what’s your problem bro,” Murray told KXXV. “As soon as I did that he pulled a gun.”

Murray told KWTX she retreated after seeing the gun and the off-duty officer began shooting.

“When I turned around to run back to my truck and get out of there, I just heard pop, pop, pop, pop, and all I could do was bend over and duck,” Murray told KWTX.

Murray said the driver didn’t identify himself as an off-duty officer until after the shooting, KWTX reported.

Copperas Cove police say officers responded to the shooting at 12:43 p.m. Sunday after multiple residents called 911.

“When officers arrived on scene, they discovered that an off-duty Copperas Cove Police Officer was involved in the shooting,” the police department said in a news release. “The officer was not injured during the incident, but a female driver was transported to Scott & White Hospital in Temple with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.”

Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting and had not released information about the incident as of Tuesday.

Copperas Cove is a city of about 32,000 in central Texas.

Mom loading children into car for school is killed in ‘ambush,’ Texas police say

Recommended Stories

  • Court action seeks probe of Trump’s Scottish golf course buys

    (Reuters) -The Scottish government is facing a new legal challenge over its February rejection of a motion to investigate former U.S. President Donald Trump's all-cash purchases of two golf courses, reviving an effort to force Trump to disclose how he financed the deals. Avaaz, a global human rights group, filed a petition in Scotland’s highest civil court seeking a judicial review of the government's decision not to pursue an "unexplained wealth order" on Trump’s business. In February, Parliament voted 89-to-32 against the motion, which was brought by the minority Scottish Green Party would have sought details on the source of the money the Trump Organization used to buy the courses in 2006 and 2014.

  • Maryland man drives car through police station lobby after threatening officer

    Police say the driver called them earlier in the day and threatened to kill a police officer.

  • Physician Sues The DEA For Access To Psilocybin For The Terminally Ill With Ample Support From Experts And Institutions

    A Seattle palliative care physician has filed a lawsuit against the DEA, contesting its decision to ban psilocybin for use by terminally ill patients. In support of the cause, a coalition led by state attorneys general, civil rights organizations and academics have filed amicus briefs, or friends of the court, meant to provide additional expertise on the issues pertaining to the case. This week, the suing parties filed an Opening Brief in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals arguing that under the state and federal Right to Try Act seriously ill patients have a right to use medicines that are currently undergoing clinical trials, such as psilocybin (the active compound in magic mushrooms) and MDMA. Unlocking access to psychedelics through this path could bring about new possibilities for end-of-life patients to use psychedelic medicine, which is similar to how Canada is currently allowing access. Background of the Case The right to try act protects access to investigational drugs not yet approved for use, taking into consideration that terminally ill patients do not have the time to wait until a drug has been approved. In January, Dr. Sunil K. Aggarwal, co-director of a Seattle oncology clinic called Advanced Integrative Medical Science Institute, requested permission from the DEA to use psilocybin on patients suffering anxiety or depression. His request came under the right to try, which is observed by the federal legal system as well as Washington State. In February, the DEA responded with a letter arguing that the exemption could not be granted because psilocybin is categorized as a Schedule I substance. Appeal And Amicus Briefs Dr. Aggarwal, the Advanced Integrative Medical Science Institute and two terminally ill patients appealed this decision with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. They argued that the DEA “overstepped the limits of its authority” in failing to recognize that the right to try act requires allowing access to eligible investigational drugs, regardless of their status under the controlled substances act. Psilocybin is an investigational drug currently undergoing phase 2 clinical trials, as well as a Schedule I narcotic. A number of state attorneys general filed amicus briefs urging the court to rule in favor of the demanding party. These include Bob Ferguson of Washington State, Mark Branovich of Arizona, Kathleen Jennings of Delaware, Karl Racine of Washington, D.C., Kwame Raoul of Illinois, Dana Nessel of Michigan, Keith Ellison of Minnesota, David Yost of Ohio and Ellen Rosenblum of Oregon. “DEA’s decision conflicts with the subsequent and more specific federal Right to Try Act, and with the Supreme Court’s admonition that the [controlled substances act] should not be used to regulate medicine,” the state attorneys argued. A number of other institutions, coalitions and experts also filed supporting amicus briefs, including the Cato Institute, Goldwater Institute, American Civil Liberties Union, End of Life Washington, Washington Psychological Association, Evergreen Health, A Sacred Passage Death Midwifery, Past Presidents of the American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine. Finally, palliative care specialists Dr. Ira Byock and Dr. Timothy Quill, as well as leading psychedelics researcher Roland Griffiths Ph.D. support the appeal. Benzinga Photo See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaPsyched: MindMed To Begin Mescaline Trials and Deepak Chopra Partnership, Seelos And Cybin Advance Clinical ResearchCanada Is Seeking To Expand Access To Psilocybin, But Legalization Appears To Be Farther Down The Line© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Soccer-Irresistible Inter, Juventus decline: How the Serie A season unfolded

    A Serie A season like no other heralded a changing of the guard at the top of Italian football. In his second year in charge of Inter Milan, Antonio Conte masterminded a superb league campaign that ended his club's 11-year wait for the title. In doing so, Conte halted Juventus' nine-year stranglehold on the trophy, a run that he kick-started by leading the Turin club to the first three between 2011 and 2014.

  • Add IIHS Top Safety Pick+ to the 2021 Genesis G80's list of accolades

    Genesis, the Hyundai Group's upscale division, is on a roll lately. The GV80 SUV, the second-generation G70 sports sedan, and the dramatically redesigned 2021 Genesis G80 luxury sedan have delivered an impressive 1-2-3 punch. The new G80 aced its crash tests, with Good ratings in the agency's six evaluations: small-overlap front crash tests for the driver-side and passenger-side, moderate-overlap front crash test, side-impact crash test, roof-strength test, and head restraint tests.

  • Mental illness key part of Dylann Roof’s appeal of his death sentence

    Oral arguments before the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday morning are a major step on Dylann Roof’s journey through the legal system to try to overturn his death penalty.

  • Teen who recorded George Floyd's death: "I'm not who I used to be"

    "Everyone talks about the girl who recorded George Floyd's death, but to actually be her is a different story," she wrote.

  • Florida governor signs bill for Seminole sports betting deal

    The Seminole Tribe would be able to operate sports betting and add roulette and craps to its casinos and Florida would potentially receive $20 billion over the next 30 years, under legislation signed by the governor Tuesday. Gov. Ron DeSantis had worked out the gambling compact with the tribe last month, and the Florida House and Senate approved the deal last week. It still needs to be approved by the U.S. Department of the Interior, which oversees tribal gambling operations, and even lawmakers supporting the deal expect legal challenges.

  • Mariska Hargitay says she's 'so relieved' after an 11-year-old used 'Law & Order: SVU' to help catch her attempted kidnapper

    The 57-year-old actress has played Captain Olivia Benson on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" since 1999.

  • Harris Co. Pct. 1 deputies accuse bosses of molestation

    The lawsuit alleges that the women were chosen for undercover work that turned into a "booze-fueled playground for sexual exploitation."

  • WATCH: The Joe Burrow-Ja’Marr Chase connection

    Many believe the familiarity between the two will help Chase in a huge way his rookie year.

  • Dozens of Mice Spill From Farm Machinery as Australian Rodent 'Plague' Continues

    A plague of mice that has “overwhelmed” farmers in Australia for a number of months continues to wreak havoc, with the damage caused estimated to be moving toward a cost of AU$100 million.The issue has affected regions stretching over 1,000 kilometers along the eastern coast of the Australia.In Gunnedah, in northeastern New South Wales, one farmer, Alex Laurie, filmed the moment dozens of mice emptied out of a piece of farming machinery after he’d turned it on.Laurie told 9 News that the footage was filmed after he’d left his grain bin in one of the paddocks of his property for a few days.He said the mice had been in the area for six months, but that it was “only in the last couple weeks they’ve got really thick like this.” He added, “I don’t have a lot of experience with mice, I don’t think anybody our age does. This is the first mice plague we’ve had.”Laurie told Storyful that the footage was captured on May 24. Elsewhere in Gunnedah, on May 19, another farmer, Xavier Martin, told News.com.au that “the numbers of mice in his fields had gotten so extreme some of the mice had resorted to eating each other.” Credit: Alex Laurie via Storyful

  • Muffler shop bought by Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce is becoming STEM Lab for teens

    The groundbreaking was Monday. Here are some details.

  • Cannibal Mice Threaten Sydney Homes and Australian Farms

    (Bloomberg) -- The plague of mice attacking parts of Australia is turning into a horror story, with the rodents threatening to invade Sydney, reports of the vermin eating their own, and the farming industry being thrown into turmoil.Millions of mice have swarmed schools, homes and hospitals in the eastern states of New South Wales and Queensland, wreaking havoc and leaving entire towns suffocating from a lingering pungent odor. Now there are reports of them munching on the remains of dead rodents and even predictions that they could reach Sydney in a matter of weeks, riding on freight trucks and food crates.While the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority hasn’t approved the use of a highly toxic chemical to tackle the scourge, the state of New South Wales is already gearing up for the permit. Local authorities have secured 5,000 liters of Bromadiolone, one of the strongest mice killers, for distribution across 20 treatment sites in the worst affected areas of the region.Giant Mice Plague Forces Australia to Turn to Banned PoisonThe swarm is also threatening Australia’s $51 billion agriculture industry. Mice numbers have exploded after a bumper crop last season. With the crisis showing no signs of abating, some farmers are refraining from planting winter crops for fear of damage to freshly sown seeds and ripened grain, according to Matthew Madden, the grains committee chair for industry group NSW Farmers.Abandoning Crops“People are actually just abandoning crops because they think -- why am I going to plant this if it’s going to get eaten?” he said from his Moree farm in northern New South Wales. “The anxiety is -- even if I get it to spring, if these vast numbers are still here they’ll just eat the crop as it ripens.”Some sorghum crops harvested earlier this year have sustained significant damage, ranging from 20% to 100% in some fields, Madden said, adding that the grains in storage from last year, if they weren’t eaten, have been subject to contamination from mouse droppings. That’s leading to extra cleaning costs for farmers, or in some cases, outright rejection of shipments at ports.The financial pain isn’t just confined to farms. Damage to machinery, storage vessels, homes and health of people have also been reported. Madden, who himself recently lost a tractor to fire after mice bit through a live cord, said the devastation could cost hundreds of millions of dollars. Lost opportunity costs are hard to quantify, he added.“We won’t know until harvest time,” Madden said. “It’s just unimaginable.”The situation has spiraled ahead of buoyant expectations for a record Australian canola output this year, as a combination of high oilseed prices and optimal weather created perfect conditions for the crop. The disruption to seeding due to the mice in New South Wales has tempered enthusiasm about production this season, according to the Australian Oilseeds Federation.The risk that the situation will escalate in spring continues to weigh on the outlook. Rodent numbers usually start to dwindle during the colder months heading into winter, but this year has bucked the trend. That’s a problem if numbers keep building ahead of the typical surge during warmer months.Last year’s plentiful rains, which offered farmers a respite after a prolonged drought, paved the way for an explosion in mice numbers, Madden said.“Over the drought we didn’t have these issues,” he said. “It’s been a perfect storm.”(Updates with details about canola crop in ninth paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • COVID cases, deaths continue to drop due to vaccines, data show. ‘Better days ahead’

    Half of U.S. adults are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

  • Several health systems worldwide are on the brink of "total collapse" due to oxygen shortages

    Dozens of countries are facing oxygen shortages so acute that they threaten to result in the "total collapse" of their health systems, the Bureau of Investigative Journalism reported Monday.Why it matters: Many of these countries already faced oxygen shortages before the pandemic. Increased demand from COVID-19, coupled with low vaccination rates, could leading to devastating results, per the Bureau.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: The countries facing severe oxygen shortages include Argentina, Iran, Nepal, the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, Costa Rica, Colombia, Ecuador and South Africa, among others. These nations have seen marked increases in demand for oxygen the past few months.In several of these countries, "fewer than one in 10 people have received a dose of a vaccine," the Bureau noted.The ongoing crisis in India has already had rollover effects. Oxygen shortages have contributed to India's staggering death toll, prompting authorities to ban the export of liquid and cylinder oxygen.But many countries in the region — Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Myanmar, among others — rely on Indian oxygen exports and have been experiencing huge surges in demand."Oxygen shortages have already been reported, and the Bureau’s data shows that Nepal needs more than 100 times as much oxygen as it needed in March," noted the Bureau.What they're saying: “We could see the total collapse of health systems, especially in countries with very fragile systems," Robert Matiru, chair of the Covid-19 Oxygen Emergency Taskforce, told the Bureau."We should have known India would happen after seeing what happened in Latin America. And now looking at Asia, we should know this will happen in some of the big cities in Africa," Leith Greenslade, coordinator of the Every Breath Counts Coalition, told the Bureau.“Rapidly rising need for oxygen puts pressure on the health system, which it can’t meet, and we see patient deaths,” said Greenslade. “And that will keep happening week after week, month after month, if the vaccine rollout is slow, because at this point, in many of these countries, it’s only increases in vaccine coverage that will bend the curve on transmission.”Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • SEALs face force-wide drug test as Navy resumes "normal" screenings

    More than a half dozen active duty and retired SEALs told CBS News' Catherine Herridge that this kind of force-wide drug testing is not routine.

  • Police arrest 150 ‘unruly’ teenagers after thousands gather for TikTok star’s birthday

    The crowd vandalised shops, hurled fireworks, rocks, and bottles at the police

  • Manchin and Sinema challenge Senate GOP not to block Capitol riot commission

    Both senators oppose reforming filibuster as critical Democratic agenda items at risk

  • After an NHL season played in mostly empty arenas, fans have pushed playoffs over the top

    In both Raleigh and Nashville, the impact of home crowds has felt even stronger than usual.