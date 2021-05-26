Woman says off-duty Texas officer shot her when she confronted him in driving dispute

Chacour Koop
·1 min read

A Texas woman says she was going to a hospital when she confronted an off-duty officer for impeding her driving and he shot her.

Lacresha Murray told KXXV she was driving home Sunday in Copperas Cove when she felt sick and made a U-turn on a residential street. Murray said a driver passed her truck then slowed down and she drove in front of the truck again, the news outlet reported.

Murray told KXXV she exited her truck at a stop sign to confront the driver after he began tailgating her.

“I got out, jumped out (holding my hip area) like what’s your problem bro,” Murray told KXXV. “As soon as I did that he pulled a gun.”

Murray told KWTX she retreated after seeing the gun and the off-duty officer began shooting.

“When I turned around to run back to my truck and get out of there, I just heard pop, pop, pop, pop, and all I could do was bend over and duck,” Murray told KWTX.

Murray said the driver didn’t identify himself as an off-duty officer until after the shooting, KWTX reported.

Copperas Cove police say officers responded to the shooting at 12:43 p.m. Sunday after multiple residents called 911.

“When officers arrived on scene, they discovered that an off-duty Copperas Cove Police Officer was involved in the shooting,” the police department said in a news release. “The officer was not injured during the incident, but a female driver was transported to Scott & White Hospital in Temple with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.”

Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting and had not released information about the incident as of Tuesday.

Copperas Cove is a city of about 32,000 in central Texas.

