Woman says online contest led to rape, gunshots and standoff with deputies

A FOX13 investigation has uncovered horrific allegations that a woman said happened inside of a home that was the center of a standoff between police and a gunman Monday evening.

Officers appeared at the home on Breckenwood Drive in Northaven around 3:30 p.m. to serve an arrest warrant, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

However, as officers attempted to serve that warrant, gunshots rang out and a barricade situation ensued with at least 20 members of law enforcement and negotiators surrounding the home. About four hours later, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said the person who was wanted in the warrant was found dead inside of the home.

A day later, FOX13 learned more about what may have led officers to that home in the first place.

A woman said her horrific encounter with the man deputies were after started when she was tagged in a Facebook post.

The post stated that Antoinette Rodgers and five other women won a complimentary dinner and free massage, Rodgers said. So, she scheduled her reservation for Tuesday, July 5.

Rodgers said she showed up for her appointment but something soon felt off.

“He came in, started to do the massage. He started at the top, putting the oil on, but in my mind I’m thinking, ‘This don’t feel like no (expletive) massage. This (man) can’t know how to get the joint and points.’”

Rodgers said the man then violated her private area and she immediately ended the massage.

“I’m not scared of nothing, but I was scared when I was in that house,” Rodgers said.

But, according to Rodgers, the nightmare didn’t end there. As she was getting dressed to leave, she said the man threw her down and began raping her.

“I get the towel. I’m wiping the front of me off. He’s behind me. At that point, he grabbed the towel, both sides of it. He pushed me down on the massage table and he raped me,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers said she immediately reported the rape to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and submitted a rape kit. Then she took to social media to share her story, mindful that five other women had received the same Facebook notification of a “free massage and dinner”.

“In my mind, all I’m thinking is, ‘This man has made me an appointment and he has made five more ladies the same appointment’,” Rodgers said. “Y’all need to do something before it’s too late.”

Rodgers told FOX13 the name of the man she said attacked her. That name matches the name of a man who had been charged with rape and lived at the house where Monday’s barricade situation took place.

However, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has not identified the suspect who they said they found dead following the barricade situation at that house and therefore FOX13 will wait until the sheriff’s office identifies the man to release his name.

If you or someone you know may have been a victim of this man or any other rape, you can contact the Shelby County Rape Crisis Center at 901-222-3950 or the National Hotline at 1-800-656-4673. Resources provided by the Shelby County Crime Victims & Rape Crisis Center can also be accessed by clicking here or clicking here.

