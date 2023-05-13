Woman says people are impersonating missing daughter

Jordan Smith disappeared two years ago from Rowan County and her family members said een impersonating her and trying to get money.

Tracie Barbee, of Concord, said people are using her missing daughter’s name to try and get money from her.

“What’s really sad, she was only asking for $200,” Barbee said.

Police arrested that person but there were others.

“Like I said, it wasn’t the only one, just the one that did get caught,” Barbee said. “I was able to secure the phone number.”

Despite all of this, family members are keeping hope alive this Mother’s Day weekend.

“I remember hugging her, telling her I loved her,” said Barbee.

Barbee believes there will be a good ending in her daughter’s disappearance.

“We’re still praying for a good outcome,” she said.



