Woman says Popeye’s employees ripped her hair out because she complained about wrong order

An Atlanta woman is filing a lawsuit against the company that operates Popeye’s and several employees of the location she visited last September.

Denetra Dawson says she went to the Popeye’s on Cleveland Ave. to get dinner for her children. She says her order was wrong, so she went to the drive-thru to have it fixed, but says the employees inside weren’t listening to her.

Dawson says she pulled up to the window and employees began yelling at her because she was holding up the timed drive-thru.

One of the employees then came outside, opened Dawson’s passenger door, climbed into her car and began attacking her. Dawson says the employee ripped her hair out of her scalp, leaving a large bald spot.

Police identified the three employees involved in attack as manager Tenister Evans and her sister and daughter.

“It took my identity. I took pride in my hair,” Dawson said.

A representative for Popeye’s Restaurants released a statement that read:

“We have absolutely no tolerance for violence of any kind in Popeyes restaurants. The franchisee of this restaurant confirmed the incident took place in September 2022, and the employees involved were immediately terminated. We cannot share any additional details as there is an active lawsuit related to this incident.”

