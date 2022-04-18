Woman crashes into GA liquor store, sparks fire after boyfriend breaks up with her, police say

A Dekalb county liquor store went up in flames on Sunday morning -- but the reason for the crash may be surprising.

Police say that this weekend, a car crashed into the Brockett Pub House in Clarkston, which is next door to a liquor store. Both businesses went up in flames.

When police arrived on scene, the driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Jessica McDaniel, told police she was overwhelmed because her boyfriend broke up with her.

McDaniel told a Clarkston police detective she was speeding when she tried to make a turn on East Ponce De Leon Avenue and hit a utility pole and then the pub.

Police spoke with McDaniel’s boyfriend, Miles Ibanez, who confirmed he was breaking up with her as she was driving. Ibanez was in another vehicle at the time.

An initial investigation showed McDaniel struck a curb first and utility pole on Brockett Road, then struck the front of the building, according to police.

Once the car caught fire, it quickly spread to the liquor store.

Ibanez took McDaniel to the hospital with minor injuries.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

It is unclear what charges, if any, the two passengers may face.

