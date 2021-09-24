This Woman Says She Was Denied Service At Dunkin' Donuts For Being Deaf, And It Sparked An Important Conversation
Recently, a woman named Shannon Heroux made an emotional TikTok that quickly went viral. In the video, she said she was refused service at a Los Angeles Dunkin' Donuts because she is deaf.
@shannon_heroux
I was refused service at a Dunkin Donuts because I’m deaf. I want to spread awareness on how this is not okay. Part one of the video. 💔
"I was confused. I couldn't hear anything. I wear a cochlear implant, but I was not wearing it at that time. I've never been refused service before, and it hurts. It hurts really bad," she said, while wiping away tears.
Shannon said she told a Dunkin' Donuts employee that she was deaf and asked the worker to temporarily pull down their mask so she could read their lips. The worker refused to pull their mask down or find another way to accommodate Shannon. The employee brought over the manager, but he did not help the situation.
"He refused to write anything down," she said. "He refused to pull his mask down. We're six feet apart. There's a plexiglass to the side. I'm wearing my mask. What more do you want from us? We struggle so much during this pandemic. Enough is enough."
"People don't believe I'm deaf, and I could sense and feel from him that he didn't believe me. He didn't believe I was deaf because I speak so well. It's a blessing and a curse," she concluded in her TikTok.
BuzzFeed spoke to Shannon to get more information about the incident. Shannon said she lost her hearing at 4 years old due to a birth defect called Enlarged Vestibular Aqueduct (EVA), a condition that causes loss of hearing due to a malformation of the inner ear. She said she is "profoundly deaf," with 5% residual hearing in her left ear and 0% in her right.
Since she posted the video, she's received a wave of support from the Deaf community, especially other CI wearers. "We are not trying to make people feel uncomfortable, but rather figure out the best solution to avoid conflict and establish effective communication for all parties involved in an engaging situation. I hope that those working for that franchise have a clear understanding that this type of discrimination is just not okay."
Dunkin’ Donuts' corporate office, the franchise owner, and the manager who refused Shannon service did end up apologizing for her experience. In an updated video, she said that she met with the owner, and they came up with some possible ways to prevent this from happening again. The solutions they came up with are: clear masks, keeping a whiteboard handy, a laminated menu so deaf folks can circle their order, and sensitivity training.
@shannon_heroux
My meeting with the franchise owner of the Encino DD. #fyp #deafawareness #dunkindonuts
Although Shannon initially suggested employees temporarily lower their masks, the solutions she and the manager came up with are much safer.