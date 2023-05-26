Woman says she was fired for calling police about thieves taking clothes from Lululemon store

A Gwinnett County woman says she was fired for calling the police on four robbers who stole thousands of dollars worth of clothes from the Lululemon store she worked at.

Rachel Rogers says it all happened last month at the Forum Shops in Peachtree Corners.

The 23-year-old told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden that the three men grabbed as much as they could before they bolted from the store where their getaway driver was waiting.

Rogers said she and a coworker were shaken but not injured from the incident, and immediately reported the robbery to police.

Two weeks later, Roger said both of them were fired for violating store policy.

“It’s a scary feeling and you don’t know how to react, so our reaction is to scream, ‘No! get out! Leave!’” Rogers said.

Seiden has reached out to Lululemon several times for a comment on this story and so far, has not heard back from them.

