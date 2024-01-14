Woman Says She Got Diarrhea for Life After ‘Bowel Injury’ From Ozempic

A woman says she will suffer from diarrhea for the rest of her life after the weight loss drug Ozempic caused her a “life-threatening bowel injury.” The unnamed woman is one of a dozen plaintiffs suing Novo Nordisk, the pharmaceutical company that manufactures Ozempic and its sister drug Wegovy, after developing the rare condition gastroparesis as a result of Ozempic injections, according to The Daily Mail. Gastroparesis affects normal movement of the stomach muscles and can cause nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain; the woman's case reportedly required an eight-hour emergency surgery to attempt to repair her colon. Post-procedure, she said she was told by doctors that she “will never have a solid bowel movement again,” and is suing Novo Nordisk for failing to adequately warn users about the risks of gastroparesis on the drug's packaging. It's unclear whether she was using Ozempic for its original purpose as a diabetes treatment or as a quick-fix weight loss drug.

Read it at The Daily Mail

Read more at The Daily Beast.