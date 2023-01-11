Woman says she had a Tinder date with Idaho killings suspect in 2015, where he said she had 'birthing hips' and insisted on coming to her room

Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November during a hearing in Latah County District Court, in Moscow, Idaho, on January 5, 2023. Ted S. Warren/Pool via Reuters TPX Images of the Day

In an interview with The Daily Beast, published on Tuesday, Hayley Willette, 26, said while she was still in college she went on a date with Bryan Kohberger — the Pennsylvania native who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November.

The pair had matched on Tinder and went to the cinema together, she said. But after Kohberger drove her back to her dorm room at Penn State Hazleton, Willette recalled how he "started being really pushy about coming" up with her to watch another movie, The Beast reported.

When she agreed, and the two went to her room to pick out another movie, she said she started to feel uncomfortable.

While Kohberger "was very polite and nice" during the date, she said he "completely changed gears" when they were in her room, the Beast reported.

"He just seemed very different," she told The Beast. "Definitely felt uncomfortable when he decided he needed to wait outside of the bathroom for me."

Willette said that while in the bathroom she pretended to "loudly throw up," before Kohberger left.

"After an hour or so of him being gone, he messaged me and said I had good birthing hips and I just never messaged back," she added.

The pair never spoke again, she said, adding that she only remembered the date after she saw his mug shot in the news recently.

"As soon as I saw his mug shot, I knew. He just has an unforgettable face," Willette said.

Kohberger was arrested earlier this month on first-degree murder charges in the deaths of four University of Idaho students, and one count of burglary.

Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found dead in their home nearly two months ago.

Kohberger has a history of lashing out at women, according to NBC News, who spoke to a Pennsylvania brewery owner who once employed the 28-year-old.

Jordan Serulneck told NBC that the suspect had acted "creepy" towards women in the past and that female employees and customers repeatedly complained that he was harassing them.

Kohberger reportedly asked them where they lived and who they were there with, then would get angry when they did not respond, Serulneck said.

