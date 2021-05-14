Woman says she put $26 million lottery ticket in wash

Axios

At least 109 Palestinians and seven people in Israel have been killed since recent fighting between Israel's military and Hamas began Monday. The big picture: Israel began massing troops on its border with Gaza on Thursday, launching attacks from the air and ground as Hamas continued to fire rockets into Israel. This week has also seen the worst inter-communal violence in Israel since the start of the Second Intifada in 2000.The attacks come days after escalating violence in Jerusalem that injured hundreds of Palestinians and several Israeli police officers during protests over the planned evictions of six Palestinian families to make way for Jewish settlers. Rockets light up the night sky as they are fired towards Israel from Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip on May 14. Photo: Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images Smoke and flames rise after Israeli forces launched ground and air attacks towards Gaza Strip on May 14. Photo: Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Palestinian civil defense teams take part in rescue work at the rubble of a building belonging to a Palestinian family after Israeli airstrikes in Gaza on May 13. The fighting has killed at least 28 Palestinian children. Photo: Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images A man in the central Israeli city of Petah Tikva on May 13 checks the damage from a rocket launched from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. Photo: Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP via Getty Images Smoke and flames rise after Israeli fighter jets conducted airstrikes in Gaza on May 13. Photo: Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Israeli forces and firefighters inspect damage at a house in Yehud, near Tel Aviv, after rockets were launched toward Israel from the Gaza Strip on May 12. At least one Israeli child has died since the fighting began. Photo: Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP via Getty Images A fire rages at sunrise in Khan Yunish following an Israeli airstrike in southern Gaza on May 12. Photo: Youssef Massoud/AFP via Getty Images Smoke billows on May 12 at Ashkelon's refinery, hit by Hamas rockets the previous day in southern Israel, near the Gaza Strip. Photo: Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images People gather at the site of a collapsed building in the aftermath of Israeli air strikes on Gaza City on May 11. Photo: Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images Rockets are launched from Gaza toward the coastal city of Tel Aviv, Israel on May 11. Photo: Anas Baba/AFP via Getty Images A young Palestinian comforts an injured boy receiving medical care al-Shifa hospital after an Israeli air strike in Gaza on May 11. Photo: Mahmud HamsA/AFP via Getty Images Israeli emergency services transport an injured man in the town of Holon near Tel Aviv, on May 11. Photo: Gideon Markowicz/AFP via Getty Images Israeli soldiers fire tear gas at Palestinian demonstrators at the Qalandiya checkpoint between Ramallah and Jerusalem, in the occupied West Bank, on May 11. Photo: Abbas Momani/AFP via Getty Images A Palestinian protester burns tires in response to Israeli security forces at the Beit El checkpoint early on May 12. Photo: Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images A Palestinian man holds an injured girl awaiting medical care at al-Shifa hospital, after an Israeli air strike in Gaza city, on May 11. Nine children were among 24 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes the previous day, AP reports. Photo: Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images A Rabbi inspects the damage inside a religious school in the central Israeli city of Lod, near Tel Aviv, on May 11 following overnight exchanges of fire. Photo: Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images Palestinian medics evacuating a wounded person during protests in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque compound on May 10. Photo: Ahmad Ghabarli/AFP via Getty Images Palestinians respond to Israeli forces during a protest against attacks by Israeli police on Palestinians at Masjid al-Aqsa, in Nablus, West Bank early on May 11. Photo: Mamoun Wazwaz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Israeli forces during a Palestinian protest at Masjid al-Aqsa, in Nablus, West Bank, early on May 11. Photo: Mamoun Wazwaz/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesEditor's note: This article has been updated to reflect the latest exchanges and more photos.