Woman says she was violently attacked by man following fender-bender in Orange County

A woman said she was violently attacked when she got out of her car to exchange information following a fender bender in Orange County.

Takisha Allen said she was rear-ended by a work truck around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. When she got out of her car, she said the man who hit her started beating her, breaking several of her teeth.

“He was just like belligerent, like going crazy, racial slurs,” she said. “And he told me like he’ll kill me.”

When the man drove away leaving her bloody and bruised, she said she was able to make out the name of the company on his truck.

So far, he has not been arrested.

Channel 9 tracked down the company and they said the man investigators say they’re trying to find was working on the road until we showed up and told them about the allegations of the verbal and physical attack.

Orange County deputies said they are investigating the case and it’s too early to determine exactly what charges the man will face.

