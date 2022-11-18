A woman says she waited in line for Taylor Swift tickets for 8 hours and was charged 14 times for tickets she never purchased — freezing and overdrafting her account with almost $9,000 in charges

null Beth Garrabrant/@SyndeySarah1/Twitter

Sydney Wallace's bank account was charged 14x for Taylor Swift tickets she never received.

Wallace said her account was overdrafted with almost $9,000 in charges and frozen.

Demand for Swift's Eras Tour incapacitated sites like TicketMaster, causing mayhem and heartbreak for fans.

After eight hours of waiting, 25-year-old Sydney Wallace finally clicked "checkout" on two tickets to Taylor Swift's first tour since 2018. A few minutes later, Wallace found herself with 14 overdraft fees, almost $9,000 in pending charges, a frozen bank account, and zero tickets.

To streamline a process making national news for its messiness, Wallace told Insider she added her credit card details into SeatGeek in advance, so all she'd need to do was select tickets and hit "checkout." When she tried, Wallace said the site "would not let me checkout." What's more, because of dynamic pricing—which adjusts ticket price according to demand—the ticket prices had risen from $559 to $564 per pair in the time she'd been waiting to purchase tickets.

Wallace, a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Arizona in Mesa, Arizona, said she was rerouted to pick new tickets. When she finally made it to the checkout again, ticket prices had been upped to $687 per pair.

"I saw a message that said, 'oops, something went wrong. Try again,'" she told Insider.

At the same time, Wallace said she got a bank notification telling her that her account balance was low. She noticed the 14 pending charges from SeatGeek and said, shortly after, she received another bank notification: her account was overdrawn, and her card would be frozen on "suspicion of fraud." Insider has verified the account belongs to Wallace

Adding insult to injury, Wallace told Insider she contacted SeatGeek to see if any of the transactions had secured her entrance to the Eras tour. "After talking with their live chat, they said that none of the charges resulted in a ticket purchase and that I had to wait 3-5 business days to receive a refund."

All told, the non-existent Taylor Swift tickets led to $8,991.92 in charges on her account.

After posting about it on Twitter, Wallace said SeatGeek instructed her to DM them. In the end, she said she was given "the same response I got on their live chat." In the DMs, which Wallace shared with Insider, SeatGeek Help told Wallace that she would not be charged and the pending charges would "fall off within 24 hours." The account added that Wallace would "still be able to secure tickets on the public sale this Friday." (SeatGeek and Ticketmaster have both since postponed that sale.

SeatGeek did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Waited in line for @taylorswift13 tickets for 8 hours today. And @SeatGeek charged me 14+ times for tickets I was never able to purchase. So now my bank accounts (happened on multiple cards) are frozen, I’m broke, it overdrafted my accounts, and I did NOT get tickets 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/OlbDiwPVr2 — Sydney Wallace (@SydneySarah1) November 16, 2022

Wallace's overdraft fees were $10 per item — amounting to $140, though thankfully, Wallace said, her bank "has been really nice about it" and removed the overdraft fees.

For fans — many of whom might also describe themselves, as Wallace does, as "the biggest Taylor Swift fan" — attempting to get tickets to Swift's tour has been a waking nightmare.

On Tuesday, TicketMaster tweeted a statement saying the company had experienced a "historically unprecedented demand" for tickets. On Thursday, the company canceled its general sale due to "insufficient remaining ticket inventory" after it sold more than 2 million tickets on Tuesday.

Fans have taken to social media to commiserate; TikTokers drew up excel spreadsheets in an attempt to determine what went so wrong with supply and demand. Some have jokingly likened the experience to "war," adopting the famous "situation room" photo as the Obama administration watched the SEAL Team Six operation, to describe the experience.

Major ticket sellers faced intense backlash. Many Swifties were furious. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez urged fans to "take action" on the "TicketMaster Monopoly," while Tennessee AG Jonathan Skrmetti said he's looking into the tour's presale meltdown.

Daily reminder that Ticketmaster is a monopoly, it’s merger with LiveNation should never have been approved, and they need to be reigned in.



Break them up. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 15, 2022

Some fans have also included Taylor Swift in their disappointment and frustration, saying the experience made them "officially turned off by Taylor."

Swift responded to the debacle in a lengthy note shared to Instagram Stories on Friday, writing, in part, "It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse."

Swift shared a lengthy note to Instagram Stories on Friday in response to the poor user experience many fans say they experienced when trying to purchase tickets. Instagram/@Taylorswift

"It's truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them," she continued.

Fortunately, Wallace's story has a happy ending. After her going viral on Twitter, the financial company SoFi reached out to offer Wallace tickets to the show at its SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Can I ask you a question? Did you leave your bank in the middle of the night? 🎶 Maybe you should. We'll get you to the concert. DM us for 🎟️ to the show @SoFiStadium. #MerrySwiftmas https://t.co/7QX4SHT4Ox — SoFi (@SoFi) November 17, 2022

Wallace is in contact with the company.

"They weren't involved in the situation, yet they have been incredibly kind and offered me tickets," she said, "which is very exciting and surreal."

