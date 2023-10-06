Woman Says Store Accused Her of Stealing After Using Self-Checkout

The scanners at self-checkout lines are meant to make shopping a quick and easy experience. However, they are causing a major headache to some shoppers. After paying for her items at an Ohio Walmart, Marquona Tippens says a security guard accused her of stealing. He let her go but Tippens says she was so offended she returned everything. Two weeks later, she had a warrant out for her arrest and went to jail for six hours. All charges were dismissed once security footage proved her innocence. Now, she’s suing Walmart and the security guard for false imprisonment. They both deny any wrongdoing.

View comments