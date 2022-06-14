Woman on scooter injured in crash on Bayshore Boulevard, closing roadway

Part of Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa is closed after the driver of a vehicle hit a woman on a scooter Tuesday, according to police.

The woman was trying to cross the southbound lane at the intersection where Swann and Magnolia avenues meet Bayshore when the driver struck her around 4:23 p.m., the Tampa Police Department said in a news release.

The woman, who police say appears to be in her early 20s, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The driver stayed on the scene after the crash and is cooperating with investigators, the release said.

It is unknown at this time when southbound Bayshore Boulevard will reopen, according to police. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.